Manipur: Security forces arrest alleged KCP (PWG) extortionist cadre in Thoubal’s Lilong

Security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)] in Thoubal district on August 23 as part of an anti-extortion operation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Buyamayum Ayub Khan, 30, a resident of Hiyangthang Tarahei Konjil.

According to the security forces, Khan was apprehended from the Lilong Tairen Makhong area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district.

The arrest is part of ongoing security operations in Manipur targeting alleged extortion activities linked to proscribed militant groups. Recent security operations in the state have also resulted in arrests of alleged cadres of various insurgent organisations.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the alleged role of the arrested individual and his links to extortion activities.