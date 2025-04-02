Security forces in Manipur have intensified their vigil across the state, launching a series of operations and arresting five individuals in separate incidents.

One active cadre of the proscribed group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) was arrested on April 1, for involvement in extortion activities in various institutes in and around Wangoo Chairel and Pangaltabi areas, Kakching district.

The individual, Moirangthem Roshan Singh (40) of Chairel Awang Leikai, Kakching district was arrested from Aihang Village near waiting shed. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Security forces, in another operation, arrested one individual with IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor), namely, Jamminthang Haokip (28) of Canan Veng, Moreh Ward No.VII from Tengnoupal Naka Check Post in Tengnoupal. From his possession, three boxes containing 72 Half Litre Plastic Bottles of IMFL were seized.

Meanwhile, the police personnel on the same day, arrested an Admin of a Facebook page for spreading fake news with communal sensitive content that have the potential to disturb public peace and tranquility. The arrested individual was identified as Seram Suraj Meetei (25), of Wangoo Terakhong Awang Leikai, Bishnupur district.

In another operation launched on March 31, the Manipur police arrested two persons, identified as Wahengbam Binanta Singh (45); and Hijam Gogoba Singh (44), both residents of Imphal East district. The duo were arrested for involvement in facilitating underground organisations in extortion activities from transport vehicles at Sekmai area, Imphal West district.

From their possession, the following items were seized: mobile handset and one four-wheeler.

During search operations and area domination exercises in Imphal West district, the security personnel sezied magazines, ammunition, blank cartridge, tear smoke shells, grenades, BP vest, Camouflage helmet, BAOFENG handheld set.