Manipur: Security forces arrest five in two major anti-narcotics operations across the state

In two separate operations carried out on November 17 and 18, security forces in Manipur arrested five individuals and seized a significant quantity of suspected heroin along with vehicles used for transportation.



On November 18, security personnel apprehended three individuals from Likhai village in Churachandpur district. The arrested persons have been identified as David Sianmuanlian (26) of Singngat, Khamthang (56) of Khawzim village, and Nekgoumang (23) of Boljol village. Authorities recovered 86 soap cases containing approximately 1.032 kg of suspected heroin powder, along with a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, believed to have been used in transporting the contraband.



A day earlier, on November 17, another team of security forces intercepted a vehicle near the Kusum Oil Pump at Nongmeibung, under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. During the operation, two individuals — Md. Ajimuddin (24) of Kwakta Pangal Lamkhai and Md. Iqbal (22) of Kwakta Bazar, Bishnupur — were arrested for carrying illegal narcotics. The team seized a four-wheeler vehicle and 353.63 grams of suspected heroin powder from their possession.

Both cases have been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network involved in trafficking across the region.