Security forces in Manipur arrested five individuals, including a militant, from Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts.

Four of those, held from Bimparao in Kangpokpi, have been working under a cadre of the proscribed outfit Kuki National Front (P).

They have been identified as Lungousem Kipgen (29), Letminlal Kipgen (25), SatminlunTuboi (24), Thanggoulun Kilong (27) from Bimparao, Kangpokpi district.

In Kamjong’s Kultuh village along the India-Myanmar border, the security forces arrested an active cadre of the outlawed People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday.

The individual, identified as Saikhom Mahesh Singh (23), was arrested from the general area of Kultuh village, near Indo Myanmar Border 114 & 115 under Chassad-PS, Kamjong district.

A pistol and a grenade were among the arms recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Meanwhile, several arms and ammunition were “voluntarily surrendered by the public” in five districts of the northeastern state on Friday, police said.

The surrendered arms include rifles, grenades, mortars and country-made hand grenades – in Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Thoubal districts – they said.