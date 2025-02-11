Security forces in Manipur arrested five individuals and apprehended a juvenile, belonging to the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP Taibanganba) from L. Minou ridgeline, in Tengnoupal district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel launched an operation on February 9, following which the arrests were made.

The five arrested individuals have been identified as RK Ingo Singh (42), Oinam Herojit (28), Salam Sushil Singh (23), Hijam Mani Meitei (31) and Samjetsabam Manisana Meitei (43).

From their possession, the security troops recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition:

i) One no. Of 7.62 mm LMG rifle

ii) One no. Of 7.62mm SLR rifle

iii) Two nos. Of 5.56mm INSAS rifles

iv) One no. Of 7.62mm AK 47 rifle

v) Five nos. Of 7.62mm LMG Magazine

vi) Two nos. Of 7.62mm SLR Magazine vii) Five nos. Of 5.56mm INSAS LMG Magazine

viii) Two nos. Of 7.62mm AK 47 magazine

ix) One Passive Night Sight

x) 96 rounds of assorted ammunitions of 7.62mm SLR.

xi) 268 rounds of of 7.62mm LMG.

xii) 206 rounds of 5.56mm INSAS

xiii) 73 rounds of 7.62mm AK Ammunition

xiv) 6 nos. Of Bullet proof jackets

xv) 8 xBullet proof plates

xvi) 7 nos. Of Mobile phones.

Continuing their frequent search operations and area domination exercises, security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts ensured security measures and provided security convoy in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.



Movement of 295 nos. and 224 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was ensured.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained.