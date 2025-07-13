Manipur security forces arrest five militants, crackdown on insurgent activities

Security forces in Manipur have arrested five active cadres affiliated with various proscribed militant outfits in a series of coordinated operations across Imphal East, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts on July 11 and 12.

Two members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were apprehended from Laikhong under Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagolshem Lalit Meitei (36) of Itham Mamang Leikai and Ahongshangbam Tomba Singh of Itham Wangma Leikai.

In a separate operation, Khumukcham Abosana Singh (24), an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-APUNBA), was arrested from his residence in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai, Porompat Police Station area, Imphal East.

Security forces also detained Meisnam Manglemnganba Meitei, also known as Chumthangkhanba or Naotomba (27), an active member of the banned Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA). He was arrested from Wangjing Bazar under Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal district. Authorities said he was involved in extortion, monetary demands, and recruitment of new cadres for the outfit across Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. Items recovered from his possession include a mobile phone, SIM card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID card, and a money bag.

On July 11, security personnel apprehended Thingujam Ramesh Singh, alias Alex or Pinky (31), an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), from Tronglaobi Bazar under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. He was reportedly engaged in extortion and issuing threats to government employees, local businessmen, and the general public. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were seized from him.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police continues its crackdown on motor vehicle rule violations. On July 12 alone, 24 traffic challans were issued, amounting to Rs 43,500 in fines. A day earlier, 25 vehicles were detained for violations such as lacking registration certificates and number plates. Tinted films were also removed from 16 vehicles.

Authorities said such operations will continue as part of their broader efforts to maintain law and order and curb militant activities in the state.