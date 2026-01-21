Manipur security forces arrest four active cadres of proscribed insurgent groups across Imphal valley

In a coordinated and intelligence-driven operation, security forces in Manipur on January 20, 2026, intensified their crackdown on insurgent and extortion networks, arresting four active cadres linked to different banned outfits across Imphal East and Imphal West districts

Among those apprehended was a self-styled Corporal of PREPAK (VC), identified as Kangjam Milan Meetei, also known by multiple aliases including Somendro and Ibungo. The 33-year-old, a native of Sekmaijin Khunou Kangjam in Kakching district, was arrested from the locality of his current residence at Sawombung Wairi in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.

In a separate action the same day, security forces arrested Senjam Bosco Meitei, alias Tamba, a 25-year-old active cadre of KCP (PSC). He hails from Nongren Mamang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station and was apprehended from the Nongada Makha Leikai area in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

Manipur Police also achieved a major breakthrough with the arrest of an active NSCN (IM) cadre, identified as Lanhungba Khumba (29), from the Mantripukhri area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. Security personnel recovered a .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with four live rounds, two mobile phones with a charger, and a black Pulsar N160 two-wheeler without a registration number from his possession.

In yet another operation targeting extortion activities, security forces arrested Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from his residence at Koutruk Ching Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the arrest.

Security officials said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of the suspects’ involvement in militant operations and extortion networks, while further raids and arrests have not been ruled out.