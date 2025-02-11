The Manipur Police, launched a slew of operations leading to the arrest of four active militants from Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts.

Two active cadres of proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP Apunba) were arrested from Rupmahal Tank under City-PS, Imphal West district for involvement in extortion activities.

The individuals, identified as Haobam Malemnganba Singh (22) and Sharuk Ahmed (18), were arrested from Rupmahal Tank area where they were involved in extortion activities and served monetary demand to various shops located at Rupmahal tank.

The police seized two mobile handsets, a two-wheeler and a side bag from their possession.

In another operation on February 9, security forces arrested two active cadres - one each of United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) and People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The arrested individuals were identified as Nameirakpam Robert Meitei (26), belonging to UNLF-K and Mangshatabam Milanchandra Singh (28), from PREPAK. They were held from BP-85 under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal district.

From their possession, the security troops recovered Myanmar currency worth 7500 Kyat.

Earlier, on February 9, the police launched an operation in general area Kawnpui under Churachandpur, leading to the arrest of Thangkholal Haokip (35) for involvement in weapon trafficking.

The following items were recovered from his possession: one Colt 7.65mm Auto Pistol, one 9mm Pistol (country made), two nos. of magazine of Colt 7.65mm Auto Pistol, one magazine of Pistol 9mm (country made), 11 nos. of 7.65mm Auto Pistol live round ammunitions, five nos. of 9mm Pistol live round ammunitions (country made), one Pistol Holster, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone.