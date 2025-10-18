Manipur: Security forces arrest four KCP cadres and aide during counter-insurgency operation in state

Security forces in Manipur arrested four active cadres belonging to different factions of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), along with one civilian accused of providing them shelter. The arrests were made during separate operations carried out across Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Churachandpur districts.

According to official sources, the first operation was conducted on October 15, 2025, when a joint team of Security Forces apprehended Moirangthem Shanta Singh (52) of Ningthoukhong Kha Ward No. 6, Bishnupur district, from his residence. Singh was allegedly involved in harbouring members of the KCP (Taibanganba) faction.

During the raid, two active cadres of the same faction were also nabbed from his residence:

Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh alias Luchingpurel (21) of Bishnupur Ward No. 6, and

Laishram Birjit Singh alias Lucky (35) of Khongjom Bazar Maning, Thoubal district.

Following initial interrogation, the Security Forces launched a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of another active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), identified as Laishram Kishan Singh alias Pamuba (23) of Tuibong Zion Veng Mamang, Churachandpur district. He was apprehended from Nachou Panthong area under Bishnupur Police Station jurisdiction.

During the operation, the forces recovered several incriminating items, including:

One .32mm pistol with a magazine and five live rounds,

Five mobile phones, and

One side bag.

In a separate incident on October 16, 2025, Security Forces arrested another active insurgent, Pebam Heera Singh alias Lakpa (50) of Tekcham Mayai Leikai under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal district. He was identified as a member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction and was allegedly involved in extortion, recruitment of cadres, and transportation of arms and ammunition. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.