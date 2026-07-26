Manipur security forces arrest four militants, seize drugs, arms and explosives

Manipur Police and security forces carried out multiple operations across the state on July 25, arresting four militants linked to banned insurgent groups, recovering suspected narcotics, and seizing arms, ammunition and explosives.

An active cadre of KCP (City Meitei), identified as Urikhinbam Malemnganba Singh alias Watemba (30), a resident of Sorok Atingbi Khunou in Jiribam district, was arrested from Thongju Part-II under Singjamei Police Station.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested another active KCP (City Meitei) cadre, Yaikhom Abhinash Meetei alias Naoba alias Abi (26), from Kongpal Khongkham Leikai under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and explosives during search operations in and around Shangkai and Mongkot Chepu villages under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. The recovered items included a locally made pompi gun, a 12-bore rifle, nine live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and homemade improvised mortar shells and an improvised explosive device (IED).

In another operation, security personnel raided Highway Auto Care Workshop at Patsoi Lamkhai along National Highway-37 and recovered 30 soap cases containing 346 grams of brown sugar from a Pajero vehicle (registration number MN07D-3481) parked at the premises. The workshop's co-owners, Sheikh Salauddin (46), a resident of Odisha, and Chongtham Anilkumar Singh (38) of Patsoi Part-IV, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of UNLF (P) from Thoubal Bazar for their alleged involvement in recruiting new members into the outfit. The arrested individuals were identified as Mutum Seitaraj Singh alias Samlang (31) and Thounaojam Rakesh Meitei alias Amuba alias Pangeingakpa (35). A Maruti Suzuki Swift car was also seized from their possession.

Police said further investigation is under way in all the cases.