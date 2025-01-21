Security forces arrested four members of SOREPA during a coordinated operation along the Indo-Myanmar border on January 19, marking a significant breakthrough in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts. The arrests took place near Border Pillar 79 in Pangal Basti, under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal District.

The arrested individuals were identified as Leishangthem Somorjit Singh (34), Pebam Malemnganba Singh (18), Laishram Nelson Singh (22), and Ningthoujam Milan Meitei (25). A smartphone with three SIM cards was recovered during the operation.

In related operations, security forces uncovered substantial weapons caches across multiple districts. At PK Park in Torbung, Churachandpur District, authorities seized an arsenal including a 9mm submachine gun, a .303 rifle, a smoke grenade launcher, two pistols, and multiple explosive devices. The recovered items also included four hand grenades without detonators and five 9mm ammunition rounds.

Another significant recovery occurred in Maohing village, Kangpokpi District, where forces found locally manufactured weapons including a cannon, a double-barrel bore gun, and various ammunition. The seized items included a .303 rifle, a locally made 9mm pistol, two hand grenades without detonators, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

These operations represent part of broader security measures being conducted across hill and valley districts, focusing on fringe and vulnerable areas. Law enforcement has registered a case and launched further investigations into these findings.