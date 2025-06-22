Manipur intensifies security ops: One militant arrested, massive arms haul recovered

Manipur security forces have intensified counter-insurgency operations across both hill and valley districts, leading to the arrest of an active insurgent and the seizure of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication equipment.

On June 21, security personnel apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Yanglem Sadananda Singh (26), from Mayang Imphal Thana Mamang Thonkhong in Imphal West District. Singh, a resident of Mayang Imphal Thana Wangkhei Leikai, was found in possession of a red Royal Enfield 350 Thunderbird motorcycle without a registration number, a mobile phone with an Airtel SIM card, and 19 KCP (PWG) demand letters.

Following the arrest, a series of coordinated search operations were launched across vulnerable fringe zones.

In the Mayophung-Sanasabi hill area under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East District, security forces recovered a .303 bipod-mounted rifle with seven live rounds, two heavy caliber mortars, 20 mortar bombs, two Burmese IEDs, four Baofeng radio sets with chargers, a pistol with three live rounds, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, seven No. 36 hand grenades, three O Ring grenades, five No. 8 WP grenades, two BP jackets (one with plate), a helmet, a pouch, and a pair of jungle shoes.

At the foothills of Chingkhei Ching Phaknung village under Lamlai Police Station, also in Imphal East, personnel recovered an INSAS LMG with magazine, an INSAS rifle with magazine, two SLR rifles with magazines, a sniper rifle, a .32 pistol with magazine, and a significant quantity of live ammunition of various calibers. Also recovered were empty bullet casings, three ammunition charger clips, 37 blank .303 cartridges, four tear smoke shells, a rubber bullet, two BP jackets, four BP plates, and three helmets.

In the general area of Nongmaikhong Makha Leikai Hill Range under Arong Nongmaikhong Police Station in Kakching District, forces seized one SMG carbine with two magazines, an AK-47 rifle, two single-barrel guns, a modified 9 mm pistol with two magazines, three IEDs weighing around 2 kg each, a scope lens, a tube launcher, a 36 HE grenade without detonator, six rubber bullet rounds, eight wire detonators, 10 PEK explosive packets, and various types of live and spent ammunition. Other recoveries included camouflage body gear, a school bag, and a gunny sack used for carrying equipment.

The final major haul came from the foothills of Gwarok Mahadev under Yairipok Police Station in Thoubal District. Here, troops recovered an SLR rifle with magazine, an SMG carbine with magazine, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, three 36 HE hand grenades, live ammunition including .303, 5.56 mm, 5.56x30 mm, 9 mm, and 7.62 mm rounds, as well as detonators, arming rings, tube launchers, helmets, anti-riot rubber bullets, and wireless communication devices.

The scale and consistency of these recoveries underscore the persistent threat posed by armed groups in Manipur and the urgency with which security agencies are responding. With search operations still underway, officials are on high alert to prevent further violence and maintain order across conflict-prone regions.