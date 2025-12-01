Manipur security forces arrest key insurgents, seize arms and cash in major operations

Security forces in Manipur conducted a series of operations from 28 to 30 November 2025, resulting in the arrest of several individuals suspected of involvement in insurgency and extortion across multiple districts. Among those apprehended was Potsangbam Niranjan Singh, aged 29, reportedly an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), who was arrested from his residence in Khagempalli Panthak under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district. Authorities allege his involvement in extortion activities targeting doctors, hospitals, school van associations, schools, bakery shops, gym centres, and members of the public. Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were seized from him. In a separate incident, security personnel arrested Maibam Brojen Meitei, aged 51 and associated with KCP (PWG), near Litan Thongkhong in Thoubal district, and Kiyam Hemanta Singh, aged 36 and associated with KCP (Taibanganba), in Imphal East district. Mobile phones were seized during these arrests as evidence.



On 28 November 2025, security forces arrested four persons during routine checking at Phaikoh Outpost under Chassad Police Station, Kamjong district. The individuals, identified as Nengneihoi Khongsai of Seijang, Mangminthang Haokip of C Asian village, Mangjoithang Haokip of Seijang village, and Lempu Khongsai of Nengboi Village, were found in possession of a substantial amount of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 57,77,700 and a white four-wheeler. The cash is suspected to be linked to unknown insurgent groups, and further investigation is ongoing. On the same day, two active cadres of RPF/PLA were also arrested in separate operations in Thoubal and Imphal East districts, and mobile phones were recovered from them.



The following day, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the foothill areas of Mongbung and Seijang village under Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam district. The recovered items included three double-barrelled guns, one country-made .32 pistol with magazine, two No. 36 high-explosive grenades, and 118 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. These recoveries are part of ongoing efforts to curb the movement and activities of armed groups in the region. Security personnel have also intensified search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable locations to enhance security and deter unlawful activities.



Throughout this period, security forces installed a total of 112 Nakas or checkpoints in different districts across Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. These checkpoints are part of a broader strategy to maintain vigilance and prevent the movement of individuals engaged in unlawful activities. Despite the extensive checking, no detentions were reported at these checkpoints. Security forces continue to maintain a visible presence and conduct regular operations as part of a wider effort to address security challenges in the state.