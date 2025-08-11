Insurgent cadres, juvenile held in Manipur; arms, ammunition seized in security ops

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on insurgent groups and illegal activities, arresting multiple active cadres of banned outfits and seizing arms, ammunition, and contraband over the past two days.

On August 10, 2025, an active cadre of the KCP (City Meitei), identified as Thongam Prakash Meitei (25) of Langjing Awang Leikai, Imphal West district, was arrested from the Heibongpokpi area under Lamsang police station.

On the same day, security forces apprehended a KCP (PWG) member, Hodam Bikram Singh alias Punsiba alias Tomthin (37) of Wangjing Awang Leikai, from Khabeisoi Ishirou under Heingang police station, Imphal East district. An Aadhaar card was recovered from his possession.

Another KCP (City Meitei) cadre, Mathurabasimayum Arnold Sharma (21), was arrested from his residence at Sagolband Tera Moirang Hanuba Leirak under Lamphel police station, Imphal West district.

A day earlier, on August 9, 2025, a UNLF (P) member, Thoudam Bobby Singh alias Maikeingakpa (50) of Toubul Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, was arrested from his locality. His disclosure led to the recovery of a .303 rifle with magazine, five magazines of different rifles, a No. 36 hand grenade, 501 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, two .303 ammunition chargers, a black gun case, and a mobile phone with a SIM card.

On the same day, Manipur Police apprehended a juvenile from Kwakta Kutthabi area in Bishnupur district and seized eight soap cases containing contraband brown sugar weighing around 100 grams.

Security forces continue to carry out search operations and maintain area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. A total of 111 checkpoints were set up in different hill and valley districts, leading to the detention of 12 individuals by police.