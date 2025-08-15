Manipur cops intensify crackdown on militants, recover cache of arms ahead of I-Day

Manipur Police and security forces carried out extensive intelligence-based combing, cordon-and-search, and area domination operations across multiple districts, leading to the arrest of several active insurgent cadres and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

On August 13, police arrested Thokchom Premjit Singh alias BOC (23) of Khumbong Laingam Khul, an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), from his residence in Imphal West, seizing demand letters, money-receipt memos, and a mobile phone.

The same day, another operation in Thangal Bazaar led to the arrest of UNLF (P) member Sairem Saxena Meetei alias Athoiba (33) of Khurai Puthiba Leikai, who was accused of threatening the public with a pistol. A firearm, ammunition, holster, gun license, mobile phone, and bag were recovered from his possession.

On August 14, security forces apprehended Hidam Aboy Singh (30) of Nongren Mayai Leikai, a KCP (MFL) cadre, in Tairenpokpi Makha Leikai for alleged extortion and kidnapping activities.

Multiple arms recoveries were also made across the state, including rifles, grenades, pistols, IEDs, ammunition, magazines, radio sets, and protective gear from locations in Imphal East, Thoubal, Jiribam, Kakching, and Kangpokpi districts.

The coordinated crackdown underscores the heightened vigilance in the state, with security agencies determined to curb insurgent activities, extortion rackets, and militant threats in the run-up to the national celebrations.