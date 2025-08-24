Multiple insurgents arrested in Manipur, security forces step up operations

Security forces in Manipur arrested several insurgent cadres and seized contraband drugs in a series of operations over the past two days, while continuing strict security measures to ensure safe movement of essential supplies across the state.

On August 23, a self-styled private of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), Oinam Bungobi Meitei alias Langmei (31) of Ishika Awang Leikai, Imphal East, was arrested from Chingarel Tejpur, Waiton Lamkhai. An Aadhaar card was recovered from his possession. On the same day, an active cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK - PRO), Khundongbam Biker alias Khaiba alias Pari (23) of Heirok Part-II, Thoubal district, was arrested from Angtha village in Imphal East, while another active cadre of KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party - Nongdrenkhomba), Pukhrambam Tangba Singh (34) of Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, was arrested from his residence.

On August 22, Manipur Police recovered 236 grams of brown sugar (excluding packaging) packed in 20 soap cases, along with Rs 3.87 lakh in cash, from a house in Songsibok Thingkangphai village, Churachandpur district. The occupant was identified as Chinsiathang (52) of Tangpijol village, Singngat sub-division.

The same day, security forces arrested another active cadre of KCP (MFL), Leimapokpam Shanjeet Singh alias Naobi (52) of Khurai Thangjam Leikai, Imphal East, who was involved in extortion activities. From his possession, a mobile handset, a demand letter of the KCP, and an Aadhaar card were seized.

Meanwhile, Security Forces continue search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. Movement of 130 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured under security convoy. A total of 113 checkpoints have been set up across the state in both hill and valley districts, though no detentions were made during checks.