In a continued crackdown on extortion activities across Manipur, joint security forces have intensified intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search operations in vulnerable hill and valley regions. These efforts have led to the arrest of multiple insurgents and recovery of arms and other items linked to unlawful activities.

On May 30, a major breakthrough occurred in the Gangpijang village area (BP-74) under Moreh Sub-Division, Tengnoupal District. Acting on credible intelligence inputs, security forces apprehended five insurgents, including three cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Nepram Jiten (20) from Pallel Thongwangma, Kakching District (PLA)

Arambam Malemnganba (32) from New Checkon, Imphal East District (PLA)

Sanasam Henthoiba Singh (18) from Wangoo Parking, Bishnupur District (PLA)

Leitanthem Rikanda Meitei (24) from Huidrom Awang Leikai, Imphal East District (KCP)

Maibam Vishal Meitei (26) from Yaingangpokpi Awang Leikai, Imphal East District (KCP)

One mobile phone was seized from their possession during the arrest.

In a parallel operation on the same day, security forces conducted search and area domination exercises in the Dampi Hill forest area near H. Kotlian under Churachandpur Police Station. The operation led to the recovery of a cache of arms and equipment, including:

Three country-made 12 Bore Single Barrel Shotguns

One Pumpi firearm

One smoke-generating candle device

One bulletproof jacket with plate

Two helmets

One radio set and two radio set chargers

These recoveries underscore the ongoing threat posed by insurgent groups operating from forested hideouts.

In a separate operation on May 29, security personnel apprehended a KCP (PWG) cadre, identified as Sapam Dhanajit Singh (42), from the Yumnam Huidrom area under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West District. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the civilian population in the valley region. Items recovered from him include a mobile phone with SIM card, a wallet containing ₹270, and identity documents including an Aadhaar card, voter ID, and PAN card.

Additionally, on May 30, Manipur Police arrested Md. Zahir Khan Maraimayum (19), a resident of Lilong Haoreibi Loumanga, from Lilong Turel Ahanbi area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.