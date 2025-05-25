Manipur police and security forces, on May 23 and 24, carried out multiple operations across the state, leading to the arrest of an active insurgent and three individuals involved in a counterfeit gold racket.

An active member of the KCP (Apunba) outfit, identified as Moirangthem Hemba Singh alias Laiba (25) of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai, Imphal East District, was arrested near the eastern side of Sawombung Bridge under Lamlai Police Station. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

In a separate operation, three individuals — Shivaji Gaikwad (39) of Sangli, Maharashtra; Jalindar Shamrao Jadhav (42) of Sangli, Maharashtra; and Ramdas Tanaji Khandare (37) of Howrah, West Bengal — were arrested from Hangoon area under Mayang Imphal Police Station, Kakching District. They were allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy to produce counterfeit gold bars using specialized equipment to deceive the public.

Seized items included a hydraulic machine, melting machine, graphite crucibles, tongs, carbon rods, nitric acid bottles, and other related tools used in gold counterfeiting.

Meanwhile, in a special drive against vehicle thefts, Manipur Police recovered one stolen vehicle and removed tinted glasses from 13 others.

Search and area domination operations were conducted in vulnerable hill and valley areas. A total of 111 checkpoints were set up across districts, though no detentions were reported.

Movement of 217 vehicles carrying essential commodities was secured along NH-37, with security convoys deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage.