Five arrested in Manipur for crimes ranging from extortion to narcotics smuggling

Security forces in Manipur carried out a series of coordinated operations on August 1 and 2, arresting several individuals linked to banned insurgent outfits and narcotics trafficking across different districts of the state.

On August 2, an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), Ngangbam Amarjit Singh alias Nono (37), was arrested from his residence in Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai, Imphal East. Singh was allegedly involved in extortion activities, criminal intimidation in cases related to crimes against women and land disputes, and had earlier played a role in the abduction of a doctor. Security forces recovered a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

A day earlier, Yaikhom Moramba Singh (21), an operative of the KCP (MFL) faction, was apprehended from Mantripukhri under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East. Singh is accused of extorting money from the public and of snatching arms and ammunition from state forces. He was found carrying a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, a bag containing Rs 10,000 in cash.

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested Wahengbam Isriel Singh alias Chalamba (47), a self-styled Major of KCP, from Langol Type-II under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West. He had reportedly issued threats to government officials, members of the general public, and elected representatives of Gram Panchayats in Bishnupur district on behalf of the banned outfit. A mobile phone with a SIM card was seized from him.

In Churachandpur district, a woman identified as Chiinlunniang (39) of Vaal Veng village was nabbed near Mata village along with a large consignment of WY tablets weighing approximately 2.4 kilograms. She was travelling in a Bolero pickup vehicle, which was also seized.

Additionally, security forces arrested three individuals under the NDPS Act from two locations in Kangpokpi district. Those arrested were Ms. Lhingneichong alias Hechong Hanshing (42) of Kangpokpi Ward No. 9, Ms. Rebecca Haokip of Gamgiphai, and Paotinkai Khongsai of Saikho village, Saikul. The operation led to the seizure of 2.61 kg of brown sugar, 2.88 kg of opium, 140 grams of ganja, Rs 23,110 in cash, and 14 mobile phones.