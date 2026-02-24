Manipur: Security forces arrest KCP (MFL) cadre, massive arms cache seized
Security forces intensified their crackdown on insurgent networks in Manipur over the weekend, arresting an active cadre of a proscribed militant outfit and recovering a cache of sophisticated firearms, ammunition and communication equipment in coordinated operations across three districts.
Security forces intensified their crackdown on insurgent networks in Manipur over the weekend, arresting an active cadre of a proscribed militant outfit and recovering a cache of sophisticated firearms, ammunition and communication equipment in coordinated operations across three districts.
The operations, carried out on February 22 and 23, led to the arrest of an active member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Faction) (KCP-MFL) and the seizure of assault rifles, carbines, pistols, locally made weapons and wireless sets from Imphal East, Thoubal and Chandel districts.
On February 23, security forces arrested Khaidem Joychandra Meitei alias Inaocha (55), an active cadre of KCP (MFL), from Lamlai Mamang Leikai Samu Lambel under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.
Officials said 50 rounds of 7.62x39 mm live ammunition for AK-series rifles were recovered from his possession during the operation. The arrest is being seen as a significant development in efforts to dismantle underground networks operating in the valley districts.
In a separate operation on the same day, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from Tentha Erel Ching under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.
The recovered items included:
One SMG carbine with a magazine
Three bolt-action rifles
Two single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns
One .32 pistol with magazine
One .32 live round
One 9 mm blank cartridge
Three helmets
The recovery points to continued attempts by militant groups to stash weapons in remote and semi-forested pockets of the state.
A day earlier, on February 22, security forces conducted a search operation in the general area between T. Bollok and L. Molhoi villages under Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district, leading to the recovery of a wide array of firearms and communication devices.
The seized items included:
One G-3 rifle with empty magazine
Three country-made Lathode guns
Two single-barrel guns
Three locally made Pompi shells
Four Pompi guns
Two locally made carbines with empty magazines
Two magazine pouches
Fifty-five rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition for AK rifles
Eight Baofeng radio sets
One dagger with cover
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