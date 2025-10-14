Manipur: Security Forces arrest KCP (PWG) cadre and extortionist in separate operations across state

Security forces carried out two successful operations in different parts of Manipur, leading to the arrest of a Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)] cadre and a suspected extortionist.



In the first operation, conducted in the Patsoi Part-4 area under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district, an active KCP (PWG) member identified as Naorem Thembung (24), a resident of Luker Mayai Leikai, Imphal West, was apprehended. The arrest is part of intensified counter-insurgency efforts to curb militant networks operating in the region.



In a separate operation on the same day, security forces nabbed a suspected extortionist, Leishangthem Surchandra Singh (48), from the L Minou–Koijam area in Tengnoupal district. The operation led to the recovery of a Maruti Gypsy, two mobile phones, and a receipt book documenting extortion money collections.