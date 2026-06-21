Manipur: Security forces arrest KCP (PWG), PREPAK cadres during search operations, arms recovered

Security forces and Manipur Police conducted multiple operations across Manipur on June 20, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly linked to proscribed insurgent outfits and the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

In one operation, security forces arrested an alleged extortionist and active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Thangmangjam Naoba Singh alias Pamuba (31), a resident of Mayang Langjing Tamang in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from his residence under the jurisdiction of Lamsang Police Station.

In a separate operation carried out on the same day, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Konjengbam Diliver Singh (27), alias Thembung, a resident of Lousangkhong Makha Leikai in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from the vicinity of the exit gate of Imphal International Airport under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

In another operation, security forces arrested Khundrakpam Seitabahon Singh (47), alias Bon, a resident of Uripok Laikhurembi Leikai in Imphal West district and presently staying at Langol Leima Khullen Leikai, Imphal West district. He was arrested from his current locality under Lamphel Police Station.

During the operation, security personnel recovered two .32 calibre pistols along with magazines and an ammunition box containing fourteen rounds of .32 calibre ammunition from his possession.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the alleged activities of the arrested individuals. Further investigation into the cases is underway.