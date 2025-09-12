Manipur: Security forces arrest KYKL cadre, seize cache of arms and ammunition across state

Security forces on Thursday, September 11 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations across Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel apprehended Moirangthem Ranjit Singh (43) from his residence at Lamsang Makha Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. Singh, an active KYKL member, was reportedly involved in extortion from the public and mediating loan recovery cases through intimidation.

During the search, security forces seized:

One 9mm pistol with magazine,

One pump-action shotgun,

18 rounds of 12-bore cartridges,

Two empty magazines of INSAS LMG,

Two empty magazines of INSAS rifle,

One mobile handset, and

One Aadhaar card.

In a parallel operation, security forces also recovered a stockpile of illegal weapons and explosives from the foothill areas of Sonapur and Jairolpokpi village under Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam district. The recoveries included:

One modified SBBL gun,

Three country-made muzzle-loading SBBL guns,

One .22 pistol,

One country-made .22 DBBL shotgun,

Eight 12-bore cartridges,

56 vials and three small bottles containing gunpowder,

240 pieces of lead, and

One iron rod used for gunpowder filling.

Authorities said the seizure is a major setback to illegal arms circulation in the region and added that intensified operations will continue to curb insurgent and criminal activities.