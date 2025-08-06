Manipur police intensify operations across state; key arrests made

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on underground activities and criminal networks with a series of arrests made over the past two days, targeting insurgents, arms smugglers and vehicle lifters across the state.

On August 5, an active cadre of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), identified as Sagolsem Hemanta Singh (41) of Phumlou Keiroi Maning Leikai in Imphal West district, was arrested from his residence. According to officials, Singh was involved in recruiting cadres for the proscribed group. A mobile phone was seized from him.

On the same day, security personnel apprehended Naobi Leishangthem (33), also known as Youhenba, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - (Military & Foreign Liaison), from a rented house in Lamphel Yaipha Leikai under Lamphel police station in Imphal West. He was reportedly engaged in extortion, mediation, and illegal settlements of criminal cases — including crimes against women — through threats and intimidation. A mobile handset and Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation carried out on August 4, two suspected arms smugglers were nabbed from different parts of Imphal East. Ningombam Abung Meitei (50) of Huidrom Awang Leikai was arrested from Pourabi Hidumbi, while Ningthoujam Konungjao Meetei (33) of Keibi Khulen Makha Leikai was picked up from his residence. The security forces seized a 9mm pistol with a magazine, two live rounds of ammunition, a Vespa scooter, two mobile phones, and an Aadhaar card during the operation.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police also pressed forward with its drive against motor vehicle-related offences. On August 5, the police issued 63 challans amounting to fines totalling Rs 99,500. A day earlier, tinted films were removed from nine vehicles, and one vehicle was detained for violating traffic rules.

Earlier, on August 4, two alleged vehicle lifters were arrested from Lilong Dam near Anjuman Office in Thoubal district. The arrests followed an earlier FIR linked to the theft of a Royal Enfield Interceptor motorcycle from Lilong Kaleikhong. The accused, Md. Mufasin (20) of Lilong Makha Leikai and Md. Aman (20) of Lilong Lou Tara, were taken into custody, and the stolen black-coloured two-wheeler was recovered from their possession.

Police said intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search drives are being carried out across the state to root out extortion rackets and criminal activities. Investigations into the recent arrests are underway.