Manipur security forces arrest three militants, weapons seized

Manipur security forces carried out multiple operations across the state on July 9 and 10, resulting in the arrest of active cadres linked to banned militant outfits and the seizure of arms and incriminating materials.

On July 10, a joint operation in Phougakchao-Ikhai Awang Leikai, Bishnupur district, led to the arrest of one active cadre of the proscribed group PREPAK (PRO), identified as Sarangthem Gobin Meitei alias Maru (36), a resident of the same locality. A mobile phone containing an Airtel SIM card was recovered from his possession.

On the same day, Manipur Police apprehended an active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA) from Umathel Bazar in Kakching district. The accused, Mayanglambam Ranjit alias Premchand (44), hails from Umathel Makha Leikai.

Meanwhile, on July 9, security forces arrested a self-styled Lance Corporal of KYKL (SOREPA) from Mayang Imphal Thana Mamang Leikai area in Imphal West district. The arrested individual, Maibam Basanta Meitei alias Boy (40), is a resident of Wabagai Thambal Chingya in Kakching district. He was allegedly involved in extortion, issuing monetary demands, kidnapping, and recruiting new cadres for the banned outfit in the districts of Thoubal, Kakching, and Imphal West. A 9mm pistol with a magazine, four live rounds, two mobile phones, a SIM card, and identification documents including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID card were seized from his possession.

In a separate drive, Manipur Police on July 10 issued 67 challans to traffic violators, collecting fines amounting to Rs 1,21,000.

A day earlier, police detained 20 two-wheelers for various violations such as lacking registration documents and number plates. Additionally, tinted films were removed from nine vehicles.