Thoudam Nanao Singh, alias Chingsanglakpa or Putra, an S/S Sergeant Major of the proscribed KCP (Noyon) organisation, was arrested by Manipur police on May 1.

A .32 Pistol, a magazine, and six live rounds were retrieved from his possession.

Taking to its X handle, Manipur police wrote, "On 01.05.2024, Security Forces arrested one S/S Sergeant Major of proscribed outfit KCP (Noyon) organization namely Thoudam Nanao Singh @ Chingsanglakpa @ Putra (43 yrs) from Waithou area, Thoubal District. From his possession 1 (one) no. of .32 Pistol along with magazine and 6 (six) live rounds were recovered."

On 01.05.2024, Security Forces arrested one S/S Sergeant Major of proscribed outift KCP (Noyon) organization namely Thoudam Nanao Singh @ Chingsanglakpa @ Putra (43 yrs) from Waithou area, Thoubal District. From his possession 1 (one) no. of .32 Pistol along with magazine and 6… pic.twitter.com/EYefVlkqyu — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) May 2, 2024

On the other hand, police also apprehended 02 (two) cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro) identified as Naoroibam Joyshangker @ Loyumba @ Khougang (39 yrs) and Thingom Suresh @ Boy (38 yrs) from Lairikyengbam Leikai and Khurai Chaithabi Leirak, Imphal East District on May 30.



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Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 135 and 257 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 128 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 106 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.