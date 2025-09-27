Manipur security forces arrest militant trio linked to extortion, intelligence gathering

In a series of coordinated operations, security forces in Manipur apprehended three active cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits on September 25 and 26, disrupting activities linked to extortion, intelligence gathering, and insurgent networks.



On September 26, 2025, an active cadre of the banned outfit RPF/PLA, identified as Khangembam Thoiba Singh alias Thoi (48) of Kumbi Setupur Ward No. 2, Bishnupur district, was arrested from Tera Urak Check Point under Bishnupur Police Station. Investigations revealed that he was engaged in collecting and passing information regarding the movement of security personnel in Bishnupur district. One mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered from his possession.



In a separate operation the same day, security forces arrested Konthoujam Opendro Singh (52) of Mongsangei Awang Leikai, Imphal West district, an active cadre of KYKL, from Sawombung Community Hall under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East. He was reportedly involved in extorting money from contract works linked to government institutions, including Manipur University, the Industrial Department, and several schools.



Meanwhile, on September 25, 2025, forces nabbed Ningthoukhongjam Robichand Meitei alias Chingshanglakpa alias Goroba (25), an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from Sawombung Bazar under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East. An Aadhaar card was recovered from his possession.