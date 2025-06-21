Manipur: Four active cadres from different insurgent outfits arrested across the state

Manipur security forces arrested four active cadres affiliated with different banned militant groups across multiple districts over the past two days.

On June 19, acting on specific intelligence, a team apprehended an active cadre of the NSCN (Niki Sumi) outfit from Kamranga village under Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam District. The arrested individual has been identified as Gaisinglung Meiringmei alias Ronald (46), a resident of Mukti Samjang village under Nungba Police Station, Noney District. Authorities revealed that he was involved in multiple criminal activities, including kidnappings for ransom and extortion along NH-37.

Seized from his possession were:

Two mobile phones

One power bank

One side bag

In a separate operation on the same day, a joint security team arrested two active insurgents—one each from the PREPAK (Pro) and PLA outfits—from the stretch between Border Pillars No. 75 and 74, falling under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal District.

The arrested individuals were identified as:

Nambram Taba Nungshi alias Shinthoiba (19) of Ngute Road, Churachandpur District – affiliated with PREPAK (Pro)

Thounaojam Anthony Singh (28) of Kadamtala, Jiribam District – affiliated with PLA

Additionally, on June 20, Manipur Police apprehended an active member of the RPF/PLA from Kakching Turel Wangma under Kakching Police Station, Kakching District. The cadre, Naorem Surjit Singh (49) of Kakching Turel Wangma Ningthou Pareng, was found in possession of a mobile phone at the time of arrest.

Meanwhile, normal life came to a standstill in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts due to a shutdown imposed by certain organisations. Vehicular movement was disrupted, though adequate security arrangements have been deployed across affected areas to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.