A series of successful operations carried out across various districts of Manipur over the past few days led to the apprehension of four individuals, including two active militants, and the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike stores. These operations were part of ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

On April 17, 2025, two active cadres of the proscribed outfit KYKL were arrested by security forces from Wangjing Khabakhong, opposite the HP oil pump along NH-102 in Thoubal. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mutum Ranjan Meitei (21) and Ngasepam Barlin Singh (23).

Items seized from their possession include: hand grenades, mobile phones, keypad mobiles, Aadhaar and PAN cards, a two-wheeler, among other items.

A day earlier, on April 16, 2025, Manipur Police arrested two individuals in connection with a viral video that showed miscreants brandishing sophisticated firearms at an unidentified location under Churachandpur PS. The accused, identified as Chinsonlun (30) and Lamsuanlal Tombing (29), are currently in custody.

Simultaneously, a series of search operations and area domination exercises were conducted across the hill and valley districts, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of arms and explosives.

Notable recoveries include:

From Chingkhei Ching (Imphal East): 7.62 SLR Rifle, 12 bore SBBL Guns, 7.65 mm pistol, grenades, live ammunition of various calibres, tear smoke shells, bulletproof jackets, helmets, and detonator components.

From Saivom Village (Tengnoupal district): Country-made 9mm pistols with ammunition, 10 IEDs, hand grenades, and Pompi shells (both small and large).

From Khongnaobi Canal Road (Imphal West): AK Rifle, SLR, carbine machine gun, modified single-barrel gun, multiple magazines (including defective INSAS mag), smoke and stun grenades, riot control munitions, bulletproof vests, and helmets.

From Wabagai Buffalo Farm area (Kakching District): .303 rifle, bolt-action gun, 9mm pistol with ammunition, 51mm mortar shell, grenades, tear smoke shells, stun shells, HTVT handsets, bulletproof plates, and other tactical equipment.

These operations reflect the persistent efforts of the security forces to root out insurgency and curb the illegal circulation of weapons in the region.