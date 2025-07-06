Manipur security forces intensify crackdown, yield multiple arrests and seizures

Security forces in Manipur continued their intensified crackdown on insurgency and crime with a series of successful operations and arrests between July 4 and 5.

A female cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) was arrested on July 5 from Salungpham Bazar in Thoubal district. Identified as 19-year-old Maibam Sania Devi alias Mayaini, the suspect was found in possession of a mobile phone and SIM card.

On July 4, another active PREPAK (PRO) cadre, Laishram Romesh Meitei alias Punshiba (39), was apprehended from the Nagamapal area under Imphal Police Station. Items seized from him included a mobile phone, Aadhaar card, and a small amount of cash.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police’s ongoing campaign against vehicle theft led to the arrest of three individuals from Waheng Leikai area under City Police Station in Imphal West. The accused—Sayed Farish (19), Md. Sahidur Rahaman (28), and Chesam Musaraf (22)—were allegedly involved in multiple vehicle thefts. Efforts are currently underway to recover the stolen vehicles.

The police also maintained strict vigilance on road safety and traffic violations. Eight vehicle challans amounting to ₹34,000 were issued on July 5, while tinted films were removed from 10 vehicles a day earlier during a special drive.

In a major development, a large cache of arms and explosives was recovered by security forces from various locations in Chandel district on July 4. The seizure included factory-made and country-made rifles, muzzle-loaded firearms, IEDs, grenades, and ammunition.

Search and area domination operations continue across vulnerable zones as authorities strive to maintain peace and security in the region.