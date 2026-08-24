Manipur security forces arrest RPF/PLA cadre in Imphal East, recover AK rifle, SMG and 737 rounds
Security forces arrested an alleged active RPF/PLA cadre during a search operation in Imphal East. The operation also led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition and protective gear for further investigation.
- Search operation was conducted at Kiyamgei Awang Leikai on 24 August
- Security forces identified the suspect as Nameirakpam Sanju Meitei alias Nganba
- Officials said the 35-year-old is a resident of the same locality
CDO-Kakching conducted a search operation at Kiyamgei Awang Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district on August 24 and arrested an alleged active cadre of the RPF/PLA.
The arrested individual has been identified as Nameirakpam Sanju Meitei alias Nganba, 35, a resident of Kiyamgei Awang Leikai.
According to the security forces, the operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and protective equipment from his possession. The seized items include: 1 AK rifle,1 SMG carbine, 9 magazines of different arms, 737 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, 3 BP plates, 3 BP jackets.
The arrested individual and the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action and investigation.
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