Manipur security forces arrest RPF/PLA cadre in Imphal East, recover AK rifle, SMG and 737 rounds

CDO-Kakching conducted a search operation at Kiyamgei Awang Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district on August 24 and arrested an alleged active cadre of the RPF/PLA.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nameirakpam Sanju Meitei alias Nganba, 35, a resident of Kiyamgei Awang Leikai.

According to the security forces, the operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and protective equipment from his possession. The seized items include: 1 AK rifle,1 SMG carbine, 9 magazines of different arms, 737 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, 3 BP plates, 3 BP jackets.

The arrested individual and the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action and investigation.