Manipur: Security forces arrest RPF/PLA cadre, recover cache of arms in Imphal East

Security Forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives in separate operations in Imphal East district.

According to official reports, on October 27, security forces apprehended Moirangthem Pakpa Meitei, alias Athouba (43), a resident of Langdum Awang Leikai under Irilbung Police Station, from his residence. During the operation, two No. 36 hand grenades along with two igniters were seized from his possession.

In a follow-up operation conducted the next day, October 28, forces recovered a significant stockpile of arms and ammunition from the foothills of Ngariyan Hill, located in the Keirao Wangkhem area under Irilbung Police Station.

The seized items include:

One 12-bore double-barrel rifle

Two 12-bore single-barrel rifles

One .32 pistol with magazine

Two No. 36 hand grenades

Fifteen live rounds of assorted ammunition

Two 5.56 mm INSAS rifle magazines

Three .303 ammunition charger clips

One 51 mm mortar HE shell

Two tear smoke shells

One sack bag

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered weapons. Security measures have been further intensified in the region to prevent subversive activities.