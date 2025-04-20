Seven individuals, including a 15-year-old juvenile, were apprehended in an early morning operation by security forces in Thoubal district, Manipur, on Sunday.

A joint team of the state police and CRPF carried out the operation around 2:20 am, acting on intelligence about armed miscreants hiding at the YBC Club in Heirok Part-III.

During the operation, locals threw stones at the security personnel, damaging some police and CRPF vehicles. In response, the forces used non-lethal ammunition to disperse the crowd, restoring control of the situation.

The forces recovered a significant cache of weapons and equipment, including two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, an MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones, a four-wheeled vehicle, a bike, Nepalese currency, and various reading materials. The arrested individuals were found in possession of these items at the scene. (PTI)