Security forces in Manipur arrested seven suspected Kuki National Army (KNA) cadres, seizing arms, ammunition, and a significant amount of other items.

The arrests were made on February 14 during area domination and patrolling conducted in the general area south of Old Khaukual village, under Sangaikot-PS, Churachandpur district.

The arrested persons have been identified as:

i. Seikhogin Haokip (37),

ii. Ngamlenmang Mate (25),

iii. Seikhomang Haokip (25),

iv. Thanglelmang Haokip (27),

v. Jamkhosei Haokip (32),

vi. Lhunkholal Khongsai (34)

vii. Mangkhangthang Kipgen (35).

From their possession, the personnel seized the following items: 2 nos. of AK-47 Rifle, 1 7.62 Assault Rifle, 3 nos. of Single Bore Rifle, 10 nos. of magazine of AK-47, 654 nos. of 7.62 mm live rounds, 19 nos. of Single Bore live cartridge, 6 nos. of Cell Phones, 3 nos. of Baofeng Radio Sets, 4 nos. of Power Bank, 1 Dynamo with Battery, 3 nos. of Khukri, 3 ammunition/magazine Pouch, 4 shoulder bags, one torch and a four-wheeler (Maruti Gypsy).

During search operation and area domination exercises conducted in the general area of Senam village, Tengnoupal district, the security personnel seized the following items:

One 9 mm Pistol with magazine (local made), one 7.65 mm Pistol with magazine (made in Russia), two Improvised Long Range Mortar (local made), 15 nos. of Improvised Explosive Device (70 kg in all), 10 nos. of 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, 10 nos. of 7.62 mm AK live rounds, 25 nos. of INSAS live rounds, 10 nos. of 7.62 mm RIM Made live rounds, five 9 mm Pistol live rounds, three 7.65 mm Pistol live rounds, four 36 Hand Grenades, ten Electric Detonators and five nos. of Detonator No. 8.

Another operation conducted by security forces in Tengnoupal District saw the recovery of these items: two nos. of 12 Bore Pump Gun, one Single Barrel Rifle (local made), four nos. of 36 Hand Grenade, two nos. of Motorola Set with Battery (Baofeng) and 94 nos. of 12 Bore ammunition from Border Pillar No. 73 and 74.