Manipur security forces arrest three active cadres in separate operations

Security forces and Manipur Police arrested three alleged active cadres of insurgent groups in separate operations across Kakching, Imphal West and Thoubal districts on August 12.

In Kakching district, security forces arrested Wahengbam Apoicha Meitei alias Maikel (45), an alleged active cadre of the RPF/PLA, from his locality at Hiyanglam Awang Leikai.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested Longjam Arjun alias Naobi (38), an alleged extortionist and active cadre of the KCP (MJC). He was apprehended from his current locality under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district. Arjun is originally from Samurou Makha Leikai and was reportedly residing at Senjam Chirang.

Meanwhile, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Thoubal CDO teams conducted a search operation in the Sapam area under Khongjom Police Station. During the operation, security personnel arrested Chongtham Premchand Singh (41), an alleged extortionist and active cadre of the KYKL.

The arrests form part of ongoing security operations against insurgent and extortion networks in Manipur. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the alleged activities and links of the arrested individuals.