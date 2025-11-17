Manipur: Security forces arrest three insurgent cadres, major cache of arms recovered in state

In a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, security forces on Sunday, November 16, arrested three active cadres belonging to different insurgent groups, along with the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.



In the first operation, security forces detained Khuraijam Shyam Singh alias Mangal (37) from his residence at Lairensajik Mamang Leikai, Imphal West. Authorities said he was actively involved in extortion in the valley region and in the illegal settlement and mediation of cases related to crimes against women. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.

In a separate operation, personnel arrested Nongmaithem Bidyasagar Singh alias Kapchaoba (24) from Khumbong Awang Leikai under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West. He allegedly extorted and threatened truck drivers along the Jiribam–Imphal route, often snatching their keys and documents. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

In the most significant arrest of the day, a joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles apprehended a self-styled Major of the RPF/PLA, Koijam Ibochouba alias Inao/Sumo/Somo/Pansareng (45), from a rented house in Sagolband Nepra Menjor Leikai under Imphal Police Station.

He is a wanted insurgent in connection with the 2017 ambush on the 4 Assam Rifles unit at Sajik Tampak.

Based on his disclosure, security forces recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores, buried inside a plastic drum at a farm in Kharungpat, Kakching district. The recovered items include, one M-16 rifle, eight SLR rifles, one .303 LMG, two .303 rifles, 190 rounds of Amogh carbine ammunition, 30 rounds of SLR ammunition, one detonator, 32 SLR magazines, four 7.62 LMG magazines, three .303 magazines, six .303 LMG magazines, three M-16 magazines, four INSAS magazines, three 2-inch mortars, two IEDs, one remote device, two electric circuits, one spirit drum, one mobile phone with SIM card