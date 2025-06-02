Manipur security forces, on May 31 arrested three cadres of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from near Indo-Myanmar border, in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aheibam Ajay Singh (25) of Sugnu Awang Mandop Leikai in Kakching district, Leikhuram Johnson Meitei (22) of Moirang Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district, and Sagolsem Sanajaoba Singh (26) of Singjamei Akampat Leikai in Imphal West district.

Search operations and area domination exercises were simultaneously conducted in fringe and vulnerable regions across the hill and valley districts.

During an operation in the general area of Khuangmun under Churachandpur Police Station, security forces recovered a .303 rifle with an empty magazine, four single barrel guns, three modified long-range mortars, two IEDs weighing three kilograms and one kilogram respectively, two live Pompi (bomb shell) rounds, two bulletproof jackets with plates, a helmet, two ammunition pouches, and a Baofeng radio set.

Another operation at the roadside of Khumbong Loubuk Lambi Tera Makhong Road under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district led to the seizure of a locally made carbine machine gun with magazine, a double barrel gun, a single barrel gun, a .32 pistol with magazine, two 7.62 LMG magazines, a No. 36 HE grenade with detonator, a Chinese hand grenade, two stun grenades, several rounds of 9 mm, AK rifle, .45 mm and .22 ammunition, three bulletproof vests, six bulletproof plates (two iron and four fibre), and camouflage uniforms.

These operations mark a major development in the ongoing efforts to curb insurgency and maintain peace and security in the state.