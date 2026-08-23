Manipur security forces arrest three suspected PREPAK cadres in separate operations, recover pistol and ammunition

Security forces arrested three alleged cadres of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in separate operations across Kakching and Thoubal districts on August 22, according to officials.

In the first operation, a combined team of CDO Kakching and 46 Assam Rifles arrested Laishram Ganga Singh alias Tomchou, 44, an alleged active PREPAK cadre, from his current locality in Kakching.

Another alleged PREPAK cadre, Nongmaithem Romesh Singh, 43, was arrested from his residence in Kakching Mayai Leikai. Security forces also recovered a revolver pistol and six live rounds of .38 ammunition from his possession.

In a separate operation, a joint team of Thoubal CDO and 11 Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in the Lilong Ushoipokpi area based on credible intelligence. During the operation, security forces arrested Thiyam Boycha Singh alias Balin, 28, who was identified as a suspected PREPAK “captain”.

According to officials, further questioning revealed that Boycha Singh was allegedly part of the team involved in the November 13, 2021 ambush on the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles and six others at Behiang in Churachandpur.

Officials further stated that Singh is listed as A-3 in an NIA-investigated case and had been declared an absconder.

Further investigation and questioning of the arrested individuals are underway.