Manipur: Security forces arrest two active cadres of proscribed outfits; Aadhaar card, phones seized

Manipur Police and security forces have apprehended two active cadres belonging to proscribed militant groups in separate operations under the Porompat Police Station of Imphal East district.



On Wednesday, November 26, police arrested an 18-year-old active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA), identified as Thangjam Avinash Singh, also known as Amuba or Picktru, from the Porompat area. According to officials, the arrested youth was allegedly involved in recruiting new members for the banned organisation.



A mobile phone was recovered from his possession, which police believe may contain crucial information related to the outfit’s network.



Earlier, on November 25, security forces detained Laishram Amar Singh, also known as Amarjit (38), an active member of the PREPAK (PRO) militant group. He was picked up from his residence in Top Awang Leikai, Top Dusara. Authorities seized a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card during the operation.



Both individuals are currently under further interrogation, and investigations are underway to trace the larger network involved in insurgent recruitment and activities within the region.

