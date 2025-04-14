Security forces apprehended two active cadres of the proscribed militant outfit PREPAK (Pro) from separate locations in Manipur.

The first arrest took place in Jiribam District, where 32-year-old Saikhom Sandip Singha, a resident of Saikhom Leikai, Sonai Bazar in Cachar, Assam, was detained from the Bidya Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Jiribam Police Station.

In a separate operation in Bishnupur District, security personnel arrested 25-year-old Irengbam Robinson Singh from his residence at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Ward No. 4, under Bishnupur Police Station. A subsequent search led to the seizure of a cache of empty ammunition cases and communication equipment from his possession. The recovered items include:

196 empty cases of .303 mm ammunition

82 empty cases of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition

55 empty cases of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition

32 empty cases of 7.62 mm AK ammunition

One mobile phone with a SIM card