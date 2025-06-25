Manipur security forces arrest two insurgents linked to PREPAK(Pro) and UNLF

Manipur Police and security forces arrested two active insurgents linked to banned outfits PREPAK (Pro) and UNLF (Ningolmacha), further tightening the noose around militant networks operating in the region.

In the first operation, Thoudam Johnjackson Singh (42), also known as John or Hemjit, a resident of Liwa Road Ahongshangbam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district, was apprehended from his residence. Singh is an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro), a proscribed insurgent group.

The following items were recovered from his possession:

One mobile phone with an Airtel SIM card

One Aadhaar card

In a separate raid, security forces arrested Md. Islam Khan (29), alias Atappa, an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Ningolmacha). He was picked up from the Lilong Hangamthabi area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district. Khan, a resident of Hayellabuk Mayai Leikai, was reportedly engaged in extortion activities, targeting individuals, businesses, and government establishments in Thoubal district.

Seized from his possession were:

One mobile phone with a Jio SIM card

One Aadhaar card

Officials confirmed that both individuals are currently in custody and being interrogated for further leads into their organizational links and criminal activities. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing militant activity and ensuring public safety across the state.