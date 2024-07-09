Security forces arrested two active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) - Taibanganba group from near Dhaka Brick Field under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal District. The arrested individuals were identified as Wangjam Mukesh Singh alias Koba (41) of Bishnupur Ward No. I and Thokchom Ajit Singh alias Commamder (33) of Kakching Ningthou Leikai.

The duo was intercepted while attempting to extort money from the general public. Security forces recovered 26 extortion demand letters of the KCP (Taibanganba) group, a Hyundai Xcent car, and two mobile phones with SIM cards from their possession.

In a separate incident on the same day, Manipur Police arrested Ngangom Berlin Meitei (27) at Imphal International Airport. Meitei was found in possession of three transparent plastic containers containing suspected ganja weighing approximately 2.31 kg, a mobile handset, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a boarding pass for Indigo flight no. 6E-6807.