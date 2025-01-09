Security forces arrested two active cadres of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) outfit from the Langmeidong area in Kakching District.

The arrested individuals, identified as Mayanglambam Sanathoi Singh (30) and Sanasam Suraj Singh (27), were allegedly involved in extortion activities in Sugnu, Chairel, and Kakching Khunou areas under Kakching District.

The operation is part of an intensified crackdown on militant activities in the region.

Officials confirmed that the duo had been actively engaged in extortion rackets, targeting vulnerable areas to fund the organization's activities.

In a parallel effort, security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts.

During a sweep in the Saheibung Peak area along the Zero Point-Kotzim Road under the jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.



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Recovered Items Include:



1 Heckler & Koch G3 Rifle with a magazine

1 .32 Pistol with a magazine

1 9mm Pistol with a magazine

10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

1 Single Barrel Rifle

2 Tube Launchers

The seized weaponry underscores the preparedness and vigilance of security forces in curbing threats in the region.

Authorities stated that further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the arrested cadres’ activities and any potential links to other militant networks.

Meanwhile, the security forces continue their operations to maintain peace and ensure the safety of the local populace in the region.