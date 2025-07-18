Manipur security forces arrest two militants in anti-extortion operations

Security forces in Manipur have arrested two active militants from banned organisations in separate operations, dealing a significant blow to extortion networks that have been terrorising local businesses and professionals across the state.

On July 17, security forces apprehended Thokchom Yoihenba Singh, known by the aliases Wangba and Lion, from Thinungei Mamang Paton in Bishnupur district. The 21-year-old militant belongs to the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Singh had completed 30 days of basic military training at Kakching Khunou before launching his extortion campaign. His targets included schools, pharmacies, government offices, doctors, and engineers operating in the Bishnupur district and Imphal areas.

Investigations revealed that Singh had already collected Rs 1 lakh in extortion money, which he handed over to his handler within the banned outfit. Police seized a mobile phone containing two SIM cards from his possession.

A day earlier, on July 16, Manipur Police arrested Sorokhaibam Pari Singh, also known as Ibungo, from Koirengei Awang Potshangbam Road near Keikol Police Post in Imphal East district. The 26-year-old is affiliated with the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

Singh, originally from Senjam Chirang Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district, was involved in multiple criminal activities, including abduction for ransom, to generate funds for his organisation. He also facilitated the transportation of arms and ammunition and coordinated the movement of cadres within the valley region.

Police recovered a mobile phone and wallet from his possession during the arrest.