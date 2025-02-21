The Manipur police, on February 20, arrested two active militants belonging to different proscribed groups following a series of operations.

One active cadre of United National Liberation Front (UNLF - P) was arrested from Chingyang Lairenbi Ima Keithel, Ngariyan Ching near waiting shed under Andro-PS, Imphal East District.

The arrested person, identified as Hemam Bebeshwor Singh (30), was directly involved in extortion activities from general public, government officials, private firms, among others for raising their party fund.

From his possession, one backpack, camouflage combat dress (two shirts & pant), one military boot, two mobile phones and one wallet were recovered.

In another operation, the security personnel arrested one active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - City Meitei) from Ibudhou Khonghaba Thangjing Laikon, Ngaikhong Khullen under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District.

From the arrestee, identified as Khaidem Benarrjit Singh (28), two mobile phones and one Aadhaar Card was recovered.

Another operation launched by security forces saw the arrest of two individuals near Sericulture Gate No. 2, Kwakta Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur district.

They were identified as, Moichingmayum Farid (28), and

Md. Amar Shah (29). From their possession, suspected Brown Sugar contraband weighing 1(one) kg and 866 gm was recovered.

Meanwhile, on February 19, security forces apprehended one active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Pheidinga under Sekmai- PS, Imphal West District. He was identified as Md. Harish (21).