Manipur: Security forces arrest two suspected insurgent cadres in separate operations

Security forces arrested two suspected active cadres of insurgent groups in separate operations in Manipur, police said.

In the first operation, a combined team of Thoubal District Police and 31 Assam Rifles arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on September 5.

The accused was identified as 33-year-old Rajkumar Reagan Singh alias Gandhi, son of RK Thoiba Singh, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourungpurel Leikai.

According to the police, the operation was conducted on the basis of reliable intelligence received from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Singh was apprehended from the vicinity of the main gate of the Thoubal District Headquarters along National Highway-102, under Thoubal Police Station.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Combined Departmental Operations (CDO), Imphal West, and 33 Assam Rifles arrested an alleged extortionist and active cadre of the KCP (Apunba) on June 5.

The accused was identified as 19-year-old Pritam Yumnam alias Kimi alias Abungo, son of Romojit Yumnam of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai.

Police said the accused was arrested from his residence under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrests are part of continuing security operations against insurgent activities, including alleged extortion, in Manipur.