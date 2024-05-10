In Manipur, security forces have apprehended two individuals suspected to be members of UNLF(K) on May 8, as per police reports on May 10.

The suspects have been identified as Huidrom Jitanjit Singh, aged 36, and Ningtham Oinam, aged 43.

Upon arrest, various items were seized from their possession including Rs.1,17,360 in cash, 40 live rounds, two walkie-talkies, 20 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, a gold chain, a gold ring, and other miscellaneous items.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



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Movement of 192 and 204 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 125 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 98 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.