Security forces have intensified their crackdown on cross-border smuggling operations, with a major joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police leading to the seizure of illegal foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 2 crore in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

According to official sources, the operation, conducted between May 20 and 25 at Savomphai in Jiribam, was based on specific intelligence inputs. Two individuals were apprehended during the raid, which led to the recovery of 98 bags of smuggled foreign cigarettes. Each bag reportedly contained 1,000 packets, intended for illegal distribution.

Investigations revealed that the contraband was transported by boat and was likely en route to Bangladesh, pointing to a well-organised smuggling network operating through northeastern India.

Authorities described the seizure as a significant disruption to illicit trade routes and credited the successful outcome to coordinated intelligence and swift operational execution.

In a related development earlier this week, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force intercepted 327 bags of smuggled areca nuts valued at Rs 1.83 crore near Chhungte village in Mizoram’s Champhai district. The bags were reportedly concealed in forested terrain and have been handed over to customs officials for further action.

Further, in another incident in the Champhai district, forces seized 187 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.02 crore from a truck in Tlangsam. One individual was taken into custody, and both the contraband and the vehicle were transferred to the Customs Preventive Force for legal proceedings.