Manipur security forces arrested two individuals in possession of 20 Khaini cases containing suspected opium (Kani), from the hill range of Lanka village, in Kangpokpi district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel seized the Khaini cases weighing 642.09 grams in total, along with weight of the cases, from Lanka village, on February 7.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Maniraj (35) of Bajagra village, 25 Miles IT Road, Kangpokpi district and Yam Bahadur (49) of Bajagra village, 25 Miles IT Road, Kangpokpi.

Meanwhile, continuing their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, security forces recovered a huge contraband of arms and ammunition from the fringe area between Aigejang foothills under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur district.

During the search operation, the following items were recovered: one .303 Rifle, one Bolt Action Rifle, two nos. of SBBL Gun, one .22 Pistol with magazine, one 9 mm Pistol with magazine, five nos. of 36 HE Hand Grenade, one Chinese HE Hand Grenade, four nos. of 40 mm HE Lethod Grenade, one long range modified Mortar shell, two nos. of 2-inch Mortar HE shells with carrier, ten nos. of SLR empty cases, two nos. of Tear Gas Grenades, one Stun Grenade, one Smoke Grenade, two nos. of Smoke shell Soft Nose (LR 135 MTR), three nos. of Smoke shell Soft Nose (SR 50 MTR), one Smoke shell dual, one Wood Piercing shell (CS), four nos. of Anti-Riot rubber bullets, two nos. of Smoke Chilli Grenade, three nos. of Tear Smoke shell normal, two nos. of Tear Smoke shell CS and one plastic sack which was used in concealing the above items.