Manipur: Security forces arrest UNLF(P) cadre, recover arms and suspected extorted property

Security forces in Manipur intensified its operations against extortion and illegal liquor leading to the arrest of a suspected militant cadre and the seizure of a large quantity of liquor in two separate operations.

According to officials, security forces arrested an alleged extortionist linked to the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (Progressive), or UNLF (P), from the Lamlong area on May 26. The accused was identified as Heisnam Jiban Singh (51), a resident of Thanga Heisnam Leikai presently staying near Checkon Tribal Market.

A mobile phone was recovered from his possession during the operation.

Officials said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgency-related extortion activities that continue to affect traders and small businesses in parts of the state. Based on information provided during interrogation, security personnel launched a follow-up search operation in the Langol area.

The search led to the recovery of 18 wooden weaving machines suspected to have been extorted from local residents and artisans. Security forces also recovered one 9 mm pistol along with a magazine and three live rounds of ammunition.

Investigators believe the seized weaving equipment may have been taken from small-scale weavers and local households, highlighting the economic impact such extortion activities have on ordinary civilians dependent on traditional livelihoods.

In a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police detained two individuals from Pallel Maning Leikai in Tengnoupal district for allegedly possessing large quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and locally manufactured DIC liquor.

The detained individuals were identified as Moirangthem Tomba Singh (26) and Naorem Bembem Devi (51).

During the operation, police seized 488 bottles of different IMFL brands, each containing 375 ml, along with 11 bottles of McDowell’s liquor of 750 ml capacity each. Additionally, 397 litres of DIC liquor were recovered from their possession.

Police said the operations form part of an intensified crackdown on illegal activities, including extortion networks and illicit liquor distribution, amid continuing security concerns in the state.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.